Car left stranded in outside lane after crash on M6 near Walsall

There has been a crash on the M6 southbound between J10A and J10. Photo: National Highways

National Highways West Midlands said at around 11.20am that one lane was closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 10A and 10.

An image showed a car with a damaged front end stuck in the outside lane of the carriageway on the approach to junction 10, with a recovery truck on the scene to take it away.

Warning drivers, National Highways: West Midlands tweeted this morning: "1 lane is closed on the #M6 southbound between J10A #M54 and J10 #Walsall #Wolverhampton due to a collision.

"Traffic officers are on the scene and will look to move the vehicle from the carriageway. Recovery has been arranged if this isn't possible.

"20 min delays on approach."