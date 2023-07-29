Car left stranded in outside lane after crash on M6 near Walsall

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Drivers were being warned of delays on the M6 near Walsall this morning following a crash.

There has been a crash on the M6 southbound between J10A and J10. Photo: National Highways
National Highways West Midlands said at around 11.20am that one lane was closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 10A and 10.

An image showed a car with a damaged front end stuck in the outside lane of the carriageway on the approach to junction 10, with a recovery truck on the scene to take it away.

Warning drivers, National Highways: West Midlands tweeted this morning: "1 lane is closed on the #M6 southbound between J10A #M54 and J10 #Walsall #Wolverhampton due to a collision.

"Traffic officers are on the scene and will look to move the vehicle from the carriageway. Recovery has been arranged if this isn't possible.

"20 min delays on approach."

By 11.45am the agency was reporting that all lanes were open again with delays easing.

