Litterers caught on CCTV dumping rubbish in Walsall get hefty fines

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The pair were captured throwing down litter in separate incidents thanks to Walsall Council's CCTV cameras.

One of those caught in the act was Michael Manley of Lichfield Road, Walsall, who was fined £146 for dumping rubbish in High Street, Pelsall, on October 19 last year.

Manley was then fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £88 plus costs of £85, totalling £393.

The litterers were caught on CCTV cameras in Walsall

On October 15 last year, Hafeez Jawad of Thorpe Road was also caught on camera throwing litter on Woodwards Road.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £88 and costs of £85, totalling £393.

The pair were brought before Birmingham Magistrates' Court by Walsall Council's Community Protection Team.

Councillor Gary Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at the local authority, said: "These prosecutions send a clear message that littering will not be tolerated in Walsall.

"We take pride in maintaining a cleaner and healthier borough and urge our residents to dispose of their waste responsibly.

"The actions of a small minority can have a significant negative impact on our environment and our communities.

"We are committed to using all available means to tackle littering, and this includes utilising CCTV footage and I thank our community protection team for bringing offenders to justice. The fines imposed by the court should serve as a strong deterrent to anyone considering littering in Walsall."

Residents can report littering incidents through the My Walsall account at walsall.gov.uk/apply/myaccount-online-services or by calling 0800 2121 212 or emailing flytipping@walsall.gov.uk