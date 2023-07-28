Katnis Selezneva died on Thursday evening

Toys, flowers and heartfelt messages have been left at the scene where Katnis Selezneva was hit by a motorbike on Turnstone Road, in the Blakenhall area of Walsall, at around 7pm on Thursday.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody as he's questioned by police.

In a tribute on Facebook, Katnis' mother, Tsvetelina, said "God took her away too young and too fragile".

She said: "I don't have strength and I don't want to say goodbye to you, my star. How to let you go, my heart is bleeding, my soul is aching.

"Every day she told me 'I love you mom, you are the best mother and the most beautiful because you take care of me and do everything to make me happy'."

She described her daughter as "so strong, healthy, smiling", before adding that her dad was calling for her to open her eyes but she "closed them forever".

She continued: "Rest in peace sweet treasure! May your path be bright so you are not afraid in the dark without mom and dad!

"Peace to your soul!"

West Midlands Police has so far not confirmed her identity.

Lottie Hutchinson, aged 6 and Sienna Wain, aged 8, friends of the girl who was killed, lay flowers at the scene

Residents have now called for more to be done to safeguard the streets, expressing their grief at the shocking death of the young girl, with some seen crying as they visited the vigil on Friday.

Tanya Hughes, 27, of Bloxwich, said: "It's so horrible, she was so young, only seven. I can't believe something like this has happened."

Meghan Davies, 36, also of Bloxwich, added: "How horrible, there really aren't words to describe it. I'm really just lost for words, I think the whole area is."

Detectives from West Midlands Police are still looking for the bike involved. It is described as a blue and black road bike with police making enquiries to find out the exact make and model.

Police are still looking for the bike involved

DS Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.

"We've still to recover the bike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.

"I now need that community to come together and work with me. This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

"As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us. This is a heart-breaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl."