Police appeal to find 17-year-old girl missing from Walsall

Oliwia, 17, was last seen on Saturday afternoon (July 22).
Officers released a photograph of her as well as a description of what she was last seen wearing.
She was wearing a black jacket and top, blue jeans and trainers.
If you’ve seen her or think you know where she might be please call 999 and quote PID: 225426.
The 17-year-old is 5ft 3ins tall and was last seen yesterday afternoon (22 July). She was wearing a black jacket and top, blue jeans and trainers. pic.twitter.com/npRdOvl6Zt