Police appeal to find 17-year-old girl missing from Walsall

Police are appealing for help in finding a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing from Walsall.

Missing | Have you seen Oliwia?
Oliwia, 17, was last seen on Saturday afternoon (July 22).

Officers released a photograph of her as well as a description of what she was last seen wearing.

She was wearing a black jacket and top, blue jeans and trainers.

If you’ve seen her or think you know where she might be please call 999 and quote PID: 225426.

