Plans to turn empty Walsall house into flats for young professionals

The empty house in Lichfield Road, Walsall, which could be converted into apartments. Photo: Mann Architectural Design

Applicant Mubeen Uppal said his proposal to create four new flats in the property on Lichfield Road will have a “positive impact” on the area if it is given the go-ahead.

Work to create the apartments will include creating a single storey extension to the back of the house.

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on the scheme in early July.

Agents Mann Architectural Design said: “The application site comprises of a residential property. The building is currently vacant.

“The main parking area is towards the rear of the site from a shared access road .

“The conversion of this property to apartments will positively impact the area with providing affordable accommodation for young professionals.

“The site is conveniently located along the A461. There is excellent availability to public transport to reach to the city centre and outer city links.

“There are two bus stops conveniently one to four minutes away from the site. You can easily reach to the town centre by walk within 15 minutes there is excellent transport links to the outer city also.

“The proposed development is to convert the existing dwelling into four flats. All flats exceed the minimum spatial requirement for them to comply with the national standards for planning.

“The building is designed in compliance with the ‘Code for Sustainable Housing’ and will use high quality local traditional materials.

“An important aspect of the design was to avoid the reduction of quality of the street frontage and to avoid infilling of the existing building line.

“The proposed development has minor changes to the property and does not change the characteristic of the existing property.