Bailey Atkinson

Ronan McCulloch, from Livingstone Road in Bloxwich, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The 18-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday where he is set to enter a plea.

He is the fourth person to be charged with murder. One teenager aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have also been charged with the offence.