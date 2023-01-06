Affordable homes to be built in Walsall

A former garage site in Chatsworth Crescent, Rushall, where new homes are set to be built. PIC: Google Street View

Provider Walsall Housing Group (whg) has put forward three proposals to transform disused space in three locations in the borough to create seven new houses.

It’s part of a wider initiative by whg to convert land it owns and meet a growing demand for housing in Walsall.

More than 500 small sites have been identified, including former garages and parcels of land, across the borough to be redeveloped.

Work is currently underway on a number of sites which will create 20 new properties that will be made available as affordable rent homes.

If Walsall Council planners give the thumbs up to the latest plans, three homes will be build in place of garages on Chatsworth Crescent in Rushall.

A pair of semi-detached houses will be built on a garage site on Jessie Road, Aldridge while another pair of semi-detached homes will be erected on land on Earls Road, Rushall.

Rebecca Bennett Casserly, Corporate Director of Development, said: “These latest planning applications form the second phase of our work to breathe new life into small pockets of disused land in our ownership, while also addressing the shortage of affordable homes in the area.

“Construction is already underway at seven of our former garage sites across Walsall, which will deliver 20 new three bed houses for affordable rent.

“We are keen to make good use of these valuable brownfield assets, which are small scale and complex but when redeveloped will create high positive community impact, while providing homes for those who really need them.

“Our small site project, which could eventually see hundreds of unused garage sites transformed, will help regenerate local areas and contribute towards sustainable and vibrant neighbourhoods.”