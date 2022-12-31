People tell of shock after fatal crash in Walsall

The scene in Leamore Lane, Leamore, Walsall

The crash happened, in Leamore Lane, Leamore, between the Odell Road junction and the canal bridge shortly before 6.45am on Friday.

A man, aged 46, died at the scene, while a 48-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash outside MSGT Motors.

Staff arriving to work at businesses in the area faced a traffic diversion along Odell Road after the emergency services closed the road for the collision investigation to be carried out.

Nicuor Jordan, a mechanic at nearby K&A Motors, said: "When we arrived at 9.20 the road was closed. The police let us in at about 9.45. The recovery truck was here with one car on it. We could see the engine lying on the ground. After that they cleared the debris off the road.

"Our security system picked up the emergency services arriving and a bus pulled up near the scene. But we couldn't see what was in front of the bus, which may have just been passing as this road isn't a bus route."

Leamore Lane resident and a maintenance worker, Adam Steed, 37, said: "I was woken up by the sound of sirens at about 6.30, but as its a long road I wasn't sure where the accident was. People on social media were saying it happened near KFC.

"I've lived here since I was born and this road is very busy. It's like a race track most of the time despite the speed camera signs. There have been other fatalities at Fryers Road and near the Bloxwich Lane junction."

A West Midlands Ambulance Spokesperson said: "On arrival crews discovered two men from the car who were extricated from the vehicle by the fire service.

"The driver was in critical condition. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the ambulance staff, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

"The passenger had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene. He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment."

The scene was attended by three ambulances and two fire engines – two paramedics, a critical care paramedic and a Hazardous Area Response team also attended the scene.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of this man who are still coming to terms with what has happened. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this incredibly sad time.

"We’re asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to please contact us."