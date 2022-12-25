First baby born at Walsall Manor Hospital on Christmas Day 2022 is special gift for Staffordshire parents

Christmas Day baby Cole with his parents.

A Staffordshire couple welcomed the little man into the world on Christmas Day at 3.26am, just over a year after his brother was stillborn.

Baby Cole was the very first new arrival at Walsall Manor Hospital on Christmas morning, giving his parents the best possible present they could wish for.

According to a social media post by the hospital, Cole weighed exactly the same as his big brother - 6 pounds 9 ounces.

The post added: "For mum Laura Wilkes and dad Dan Rubenis, little Cole’s safe arrival was all the more meaningful as his brother Hudson was stillborn on September 27 2021."

Laura, 34, said: “The staff have been amazing with us, and our midwife Debbie Spicer who delivered Cole also delivered Hudson so had a real bond with us.

“Cole is just lovely, we want to munch him all the time, and we will be telling him all about Hudson whose ashes are with us today so he can be part of this special day.”

Laura and Dan, from Staffordshire, haven’t had time to do a Christmas shop so they said their festive lunch would be "interesting."

“But Cole is safe and perfect and nothing else matters,” added Laura.

Walsall Healthcare’s Well Wishers charity presented them with a gift to celebrate Cole being the first Christmas Day baby born.

Dan, 31, a garage door fitter, and Laura, fundraised to support other bereaved parents who use maternity services at the hospital following the loss of Hudson.