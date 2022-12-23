Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Santa's elves visit youngsters on Walsall hospital's children's ward

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallPublished:

A group of special festive visitors surprised youngsters on the children's ward at Walsall Manor Hospital.

Ruby Doo elves visited the children's ward at Walsall Manor Hospital
Ruby Doo elves visited the children's ward at Walsall Manor Hospital

This week Santa’s little helpers, Ruby Doo elves, came all the way down from the North Pole to Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, to spread Christmas cheer on the ward.

Ruby Doo Events is an established children’s entertainment company that offers a variety of entertainment to suit all ages and occasions.

It visited Walsall Manor Hospital yearly up until the Covid-19 pandemic hit, so the elves were thrilled when they were given the all clear to come back for Christmas this year.

They visited young patients on the ward and children’s outpatients, spreading cheer along the way.

Ruby Doo elves visited the children's ward at Walsall Manor Hospital

The enchanting elves, whose real names are Emily Ruby, Amy James and Melissa Bradley said it was "incredible" to visit and see the children.

Fundraising manager Georgie Westley added: “It was lovely to see the children’s eyes light up when the elves walked in.

"The smile on their faces is priceless. Thank you very much to Ruby Doo Events for volunteering their time and doing this for us this Christmas, it’s good to have you back and it means so much to us and our patients and their families.”

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News