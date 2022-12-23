Santa's elves visit youngsters on Walsall hospital's children's ward

Ruby Doo elves visited the children's ward at Walsall Manor Hospital

This week Santa’s little helpers, Ruby Doo elves, came all the way down from the North Pole to Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, to spread Christmas cheer on the ward.

Ruby Doo Events is an established children’s entertainment company that offers a variety of entertainment to suit all ages and occasions.

It visited Walsall Manor Hospital yearly up until the Covid-19 pandemic hit, so the elves were thrilled when they were given the all clear to come back for Christmas this year.

They visited young patients on the ward and children’s outpatients, spreading cheer along the way.

The enchanting elves, whose real names are Emily Ruby, Amy James and Melissa Bradley said it was "incredible" to visit and see the children.

Fundraising manager Georgie Westley added: “It was lovely to see the children’s eyes light up when the elves walked in.