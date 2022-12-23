Police hunt yobs throwing rocks off Walsall railway bridge after mother's windscreen smashed

Rebecca Pitt's smashed windscreen

Rebecca Pitt's windscreen was smashed when she passed under the Lichfield Road railway bridge on Wednesday night.

The Willenhall mother had her two children with her at the time who have been left "traumatised" by the attack.

She said: "I want to warn other motorists and parents how dangerous going under that bridge is because someone will be killed. My windscreen smashed when a boulder was thrown from the bridge above.

"My children were terrified and took a long time to calm down after the incident, they will be traumatised about this for years to come."

She added: "I managed to bring the car under control but I could have easily swerved into oncoming traffic or into a ditch. It was such a shock when the boulder smashed into my windscreen, it could have gone straight through the glass and killed any of us."

After phoning the police, Rebecca was shocked when officers told her there had been several reports over successive nights of objects being thrown from the bridge.

She added: "I could not believe it when the police told me I was not the only victim, and there had been rocks thrown the day before as well. I am the first victim who had children in the car.

"The officers said they could not catch those throwing the rocks, well it cannot be that hard. They said they would tell the Neighbourhood Watch, well it is a bit more important than that."

She added: "With all the cameras around now it would not be that difficult to get some images of these people who are going to the bridge every night."

West Midlands Police confirmed the culprits were still on the loose and appealed for information.

A spokesman said: "We have received a number of reports of youths throwing objects from a railway bridge in Lichfield Road, Walsall.

"We were called on December 21 to an incident in which the windscreen of a car was smashed. Investigations are ongoing to identify suspects."