Three-bedroom Walsall home in desperate need of revamp could be snapped up for under £35,000

The home on Gladstone Street, Walsall, boasts two reception rooms, a kitchen, bathroom, with three bedrooms located on the first floor.
Images of the house shows it vacant – with no furniture to be seen – alongside a back garden which has been littered with various items.
The space features the likes of a trampoline, parcels, boxes, a chair and a section of a bath tub being left on the lawn outside the property.
The house has a starting price tag of £34,000 and will be auctioned off by Bond Wolfe during the next auction on December 14 at 9am.
A RightMove listing for the property said: "The property benefits from having a gas fired central heating system and double glazing, however it is in need of modernisation."