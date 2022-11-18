Notification Settings

Three-bedroom Walsall home in desperate need of revamp could be snapped up for under £35,000

A three-bedroom house in the Black Country in desperate need of a revamp could be snapped up at auction for under £35,000 next month.

The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove
The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove

The home on Gladstone Street, Walsall, boasts two reception rooms, a kitchen, bathroom, with three bedrooms located on the first floor.

The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove
The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove
The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove
The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove
The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove
The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove
The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove
The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove
The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove
The Walsall home has been given a starting price of £34,000. Photo: RightMove

Images of the house shows it vacant – with no furniture to be seen – alongside a back garden which has been littered with various items.

The space features the likes of a trampoline, parcels, boxes, a chair and a section of a bath tub being left on the lawn outside the property.

The house has a starting price tag of £34,000 and will be auctioned off by Bond Wolfe during the next auction on December 14 at 9am.

A RightMove listing for the property said: "The property benefits from having a gas fired central heating system and double glazing, however it is in need of modernisation."

