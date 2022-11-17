Walsall bus station to close for essential repair works

Disrupted: Walsall Bus Station.

The closure is expected to cause considerable disruptions to regular services to the station throughout the day, where alternative stops have been put into place.

Various changes to departure stands have been made, with many stops being moved to adjacent or nearby streets. The closure is in place for one day.

The 51 and X51 will now drop off and depart from Lichfield Street.

Stand A will now host buses 19, 41, 69 and 70.

Stand B will now host routes 8, 9, and 10.

Now departing from Stand C will be routes 77, 934, 6, 7, 35 and the 997

The stand outside of the Job Centre WE will host routes 31, 32, X51Cannock for drop off and departures.

The current Coach stand will drop off and depart routes 529.

And finally a temporary stop has been places at St Pauls Street for route 29.