Police probe after Walsall worker allegedly filmed being beaten by ex-employer

The footage has prompted some street protests within the Indian community sparking widespread concern about malpractice by employers.

The victim has said he is "too frightened to go out" in case he is assaulted again.

The man, an Indian national who has been in the UK for two years and works in the building trade, said the incident happened in the evening.

The victim, who has been kept anonymous, said it happened between 7pm and 7.30pm with a man coming to his home alongside 10 and 15 others.

When the door was answered, they pushed their way into the house before entering his bedroom, he claims, where he was physically assaulted. In the video the victim can be seen with a swollen face covered in blood.

But after a friend called the police the attackers fled.

The victim even believes he was being followed by a car on the way to hospital.

He said: “I am frightened to go out, I don’t sleep in the night in case they hit me again."

The man claims he was paid between £8-£9 per hour for a 40 hour work week, with unpaid overtime, and was not given a contract or a P60 and the attack was linked to this – although none of this has been officially confirmed.

West Midlands Police confirmed a man had been arrested and bailed for further inquiries.

A spokesman said: “We are in touch with the victim and are making arrangements to find a suitable date to take a statement.

“A suspect was arrested on October 25 and questioned. He’s been released on conditional bail.