Search on to find man suspected of lorry theft

West Midlands Police have posted this image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident. Photo: West Midlands Police

The man was seen on CCTV footage approaching a secured lorry in the car park of Farmfoods in Walsall on October 30, then smashing a rear window and making off with a STIHL petrol strimmer.

West Midlands Police have released an image of the man and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We are looking to speak to him after a theft from a lorry in Walsall.

"A man was seen approaching a secured lorry in the car park of Farmfoods in Walsall on 30 October between 2pm and 2.10pm.

"He then smashed a rear window to gain access before making off with a STIHL petrol strimmer.