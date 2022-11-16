Notification Settings

Search on to find man suspected of lorry theft

By James VukmirovicWalsall

Police are searching for a man who smashed the back window of a lorry and made off with a petrol strimmer.

West Midlands Police have posted this image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident. Photo: West Midlands Police
The man was seen on CCTV footage approaching a secured lorry in the car park of Farmfoods in Walsall on October 30, then smashing a rear window and making off with a STIHL petrol strimmer.

West Midlands Police have released an image of the man and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We are looking to speak to him after a theft from a lorry in Walsall.

"A man was seen approaching a secured lorry in the car park of Farmfoods in Walsall on 30 October between 2pm and 2.10pm.

"He then smashed a rear window to gain access before making off with a STIHL petrol strimmer.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number: 20/918675/22."

Walsall
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

