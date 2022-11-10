Grade II listed former Walsall pub to be sold at auction after revamp into flats

The Grade II listed White Hart

The Grade II listed White Hart, in Caldmore Green, is being offered with a guide price of more than £385,000 in Bond Wolfe's auction on December 14.

It was converted into eight flats in the mid-1990s and it is currently empty and considered suitable for redevelopment.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a building steeped in local folklore; an attractive and historic structure originally built as a home in the late 17th Century, later converted into a pub and then redeveloped as apartments in the 1990s.

“It is now in need of refurbishment, with development potential once the necessary planning permissions are secured. It is sure to attract competitive bidding from developers and property investors from across the UK and overseas in our December sale.”

The property was originally the site of a timber-framed house owned in the 17th Century by the family of George Hawe, who had moved from Solihull to Walsall and became mayor in 1588. The currently building was built in the second half of the 17th Century, with timbers from the original house used in the new roof.

By 1818 the former family home was now a pub, The White Hart, with one Henry Carter as licensee. It underwent major renovation in 1884, becoming the building that stands on the site today. It was converted to homes in 1994.

It occupies a triangular-shaped plot of land on the corner of Caldmore Green and Corporation Street.