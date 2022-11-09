Notification Settings

Fresh appeal after attempted car-jack suspect still not found almost a year on

By Lauren Hill

Walsall police have put out an appeal after a victim was threatened with a knife in an attempted carjacking in Walsall almost a year ago.

The offender.

The victim, who was trying to sell their car online, had met with a potential buyer at 4pm on December 18 last year when they were threatened. The offender left without taking the car.

Police have released this image in connection with the investigation.

The man is described as being in his early 20s, six foot tall, and wearing a grey Canada Goose jacket.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact them via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting investigation number 20/1986363/21.

Those who wish to contact them anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

