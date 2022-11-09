Fresh appeal after attempted car-jack suspect still not found almost a year on

The offender.

The victim, who was trying to sell their car online, had met with a potential buyer at 4pm on December 18 last year when they were threatened. The offender left without taking the car.

Police have released this image in connection with the investigation.

The man is described as being in his early 20s, six foot tall, and wearing a grey Canada Goose jacket.

#APPEAL | We want to speak to this man as our investigations continue into an attempted carjacking in Anchor Road #Walsall.



The victim who was trying to sell their car online, had met with a potential buyer at 4pm on 18 December last year when they were threatened with a knife. pic.twitter.com/vXuzCdKF2q — Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) November 9, 2022

The police are asking anyone with information to contact them via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting investigation number 20/1986363/21.