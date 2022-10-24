Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Collision on the M6 near Walsall causes 45 minute rush hour delays

By Mark MorrisWalsallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Traffic officers responded to a collision on the M6 near Walsall this morning, and there were still long delays as rush hour got underway.

Image taken this morning by a motorway traffic camera of the M6 Southbound J9, Wednesbury (Courtesy: Highways England)
Image taken this morning by a motorway traffic camera of the M6 Southbound J9, Wednesbury (Courtesy: Highways England)

According to National Highways, the collision happened on the southbound motorway between junction 7 for Walsall and junction 6, A38 for Birmingham.

There was initially one lane of the four available lanes closed, causing "three-and-a-half miles of congestion on approach"

But this soon increased to five-and-a-half miles of congestion while traffic officers cleared vehicles to a refuge area.

The incident was reportedly cleared at around 7am, with all lanes reopening.

However, National Highways said on social media that there were still delays of 45 minutes and six-and-a-half miles of congestion.

They encouraged people to allow extra journey time.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News