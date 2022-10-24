Collision on the M6 near Walsall causes 45 minute rush hour delays

Image taken this morning by a motorway traffic camera of the M6 Southbound J9, Wednesbury (Courtesy: Highways England)

According to National Highways, the collision happened on the southbound motorway between junction 7 for Walsall and junction 6, A38 for Birmingham.

There was initially one lane of the four available lanes closed, causing "three-and-a-half miles of congestion on approach"

But this soon increased to five-and-a-half miles of congestion while traffic officers cleared vehicles to a refuge area.

The incident was reportedly cleared at around 7am, with all lanes reopening.

However, National Highways said on social media that there were still delays of 45 minutes and six-and-a-half miles of congestion.