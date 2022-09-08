Walsall MP calls for Black Country Plan scrutiny meeting to be reinstated

The Calderfields, Walsall.

Valerie Vaz issued the call after the meeting on September 22 was pushed back to November – after a decision has been made to progress with current plans.

Walsall Council's cabinet are expected to rubber-stamp the plans in October which will finalise land allocations within the housing document, it is understood.

Under the Black Country Plan, over 7,700 homes are earmarked for green belt sites across the four council areas, with the vast majority being built in Walsall.

They include sites such as Calderfields West, next to the borough's arboretum, and land off Doe Bank Lane between Pheasey and Streetly, to the anger of campaigners.

Ms Vaz, who represents Walsall South, said: "My constituents are appalled that the council scrutiny committee meeting to hear residents’ views about building on the green belt in the Black Country Plan has been postponed.

"I have written to Councillor John Murray, chair of the scrutiny overview committee, and the chief executive of Walsall Council, to ask that the scrutiny committee meeting on September 22 is reinstated.

"Walsall South residents want scrutiny of this important local issue and the chance to inform councillors and cabinet members of their views and expert advice before Regulation 18 is concluded and decided upon.

"The council’s response to me that the next version of the draft Plan will be available for the cabinet to make a decision at its October 19 meeting makes no sense to me or residents and entirely misses the point. In doing so, the cabinet will already have made a decision about the next stage – Regulation 19 – before any scrutiny of the current Regulation 18 takes place."

People in the borough can currently have their say under the draft plan, known as Regulation 18 of the Town and Country Planning (Local Planning) Regulations 2012. A consultation had taken place last year over the plans, but a a further 820 homes across three sites were added last month and are out for consultation until September 5.

Regulation 18 under the of the Town and Country Planning (Local Planning) Regulations 2012 means the four authorities – Walsall, Wolverhampton, Dudley and Sandwell – have a binding requirement to take into account any representation made to them.

When the next stage is approved, a new consultation is launched for "publication plan" under Regulation 19, a draft version of the proposals which will be sent to Government.

It allows people to have their say but only within a specific remit – whether the plan is legally sound, the "soundness" of it and whether it is consistent with national policies, and whether authorities have co-operated with other key organisations when putting the plan together, it is understood.

Ms Vaz added green belt land can be "protected and preserved" in line with local and national policy according to a review of brownfield land, commissioned by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.