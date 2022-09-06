Walsall nursery proud to receive 'outstanding' rating from Ofsted

Little Pioneers Walsall Wood has maintained its outstanding Ofsted rating

Little Pioneers Walsall Wood was visited by inspectors early this year and the glowing report, published at the end of March, praised the establishment across all areas, including for its quality of education as well as its leadership and management.

The report, which has no recommendations for improvement whatsoever, highlights how the children "have the freedom to flourish within a superb indoor and outdoor learning environment" and how the "highly experienced staff provide children with rich opportunities to learn".

It added that "the views of children are of utmost priority" and that their interests feed into the curriculum, while the key-person system at the nursery was also highly commended, with the report noting how "staff know children's characteristics and abilities extremely well".

The report also praised how: "Children establish beautiful friendships with staff, peers, and people in the local community. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, children have been unable to attend the local residential home.

"However, children's experiences remain rich, as they 'adopt a grandparent' and create themed artwork to decorate the home's lounge area."

The nursery, which cares for more than 65 children from three months to five years old opened in 2012, before rebranding to Little Pioneers four years ago.

The nursery maintained its 'outstanding' rating when it opened in 2012, and again in 2016, before being awarded for a third time this year.

Walsall Wood has also received the Green Flag Award, which recognises an efforts to empower children to understand and take responsibility for their environmental impact as well as being Millie’s Mark accredited, meaning that the setting has continuously gone above and beyond for keeping children safe.

The nursery also received a 9.9 score on daynurseries.co.uk as recommended by parents.

Little Pioneers has been designed so that each room is tailored specifically for each age group to support their learning and development.

It also offers on-site parking, a large garden for outdoor play, and a designated parents’ room where parents will be able to catch up with their allocated key worker, access free WiFi and coffee for working, or simply relax.

Nursery fees also include all nappies, wipes, and nutritious snacks, plus meals throughout the day.

Charlotte Luczak, nursery manager at Walsall Wood said: “We are so proud to receive an outstanding rating from Ofsted. Our mission has always been to provide a holistic child-first approach to education and help every child to become their best selves.

“The team at Walsall Wood work tirelessly to ensure that the quality of care and education is to the highest standard and they are hugely committed to everything they do.”

Sally Bonnar, chief operating officer for the Childcare Group at The Midcounties Co-operative said: “This acknowledgement is a wonderful achievement and its very much down to the effort that our staff put in to ensure that the children are nurtured and cared for exceptionally well.

“We know that our nurseries offer remarkable education tailored to each individual child, nurturing them to become kinder, considerate and more confident people. We are incredibly proud of what our team do and their hard work is reflective in being rated outstanding by Ofsted.”

A parent from Walsall Wood said: “My son was very previously quiet and shy prior to attending Little Pioneers. Now he is outspoken, confident and easily makes friends. His progress, academically and socially, has been nothing short of amazing.”

The nursery in Walsall is part of the Little Pioneers group, which has 48 nurseries across the country and is owned by The Midcounties Co-operative, one of the UK’s largest independent co-operatives.

The next open day for Walsall Wood will take place on September 10 from 9am – 5pm.