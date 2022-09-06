Pleck's St John's Church commissions new picture of Mary and Jesus

The new picture at St John's Church

The picture has taken pride of place in front of the altar in the church and has been described as "a sensitive" depiction of the Virgin Mary and Jesus.

Artist Angela Sunley painted the picture and said "it was a very special piece to work on".

The church shared the picture on social media, posting on Twitter: "We commission this painting of Mary and Jesus for our church. A recognition of the role of Mary and our inclusive church. Thank you, Angela Sunley for your sensitive depiction of Mary."

The picture at St John's Church, Pleck and Bescot