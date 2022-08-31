Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

People urged to avoid Walsall area due to derelict building fire

By Nathan RoweWalsallPublished:

People were urged to avoid an area near Walsall town centre due to a fire in a derelict building.

Lichfield Street, Walsall. Photo: Google.
Lichfield Street, Walsall. Photo: Google.

The fire was believed to be at a building next to the old Arbor Lights bar on Lichfield Street.

Those in the area on Wednesday evening described seeing smoke billowing into the sky and smelling the fire from the town centre.

Dozens of firefighters were at the scene, with crews from Walsall, Bloxwich, Aldridge, Tipton, Bilston, Perry Barr and Aston in attendance.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We currently have seven appliances dealing with a fire in a derelict building in the Walsall area.

"Crews from Walsall, Bloxwich, Aldridge, Tipton, Bilston, Perry Barr, and Aston are in attendance along with a Hydraulic Platform from Oldbury.

"Please avoid the area"

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News