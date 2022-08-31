People urged to avoid Walsall area due to derelict building fire

Lichfield Street, Walsall. Photo: Google.

The fire was believed to be at a building next to the old Arbor Lights bar on Lichfield Street.

Those in the area on Wednesday evening described seeing smoke billowing into the sky and smelling the fire from the town centre.

Dozens of firefighters were at the scene, with crews from Walsall, Bloxwich, Aldridge, Tipton, Bilston, Perry Barr and Aston in attendance.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We currently have seven appliances dealing with a fire in a derelict building in the Walsall area.

"Crews from Walsall, Bloxwich, Aldridge, Tipton, Bilston, Perry Barr, and Aston are in attendance along with a Hydraulic Platform from Oldbury.