Dedicated maths teacher retires after 39 years in education

Sue Ravenscroft, faculty director of maths at Great Wyrley Academy which is part of Windsor Academy Trust, is retiring after 39 years of service to education.

Sue began her career in September 1983 as a maths teacher.

Since then, she has worked in various roles over the years, including as head of department, assistant year tutor and faculty director of maths.

She has played a huge role in maintaining a high level of standard for maths education at the school and in inspiring a real love of the subject in students over the years.

In addition to her role within the classroom, Sue has helped support students across the school – seeing her lead a PSHE course and residential trips, facilitating counselling courses for students as well as bereavement management and stress management.

Throughout her time at Great Wyrley Academy, Sue has also been passionate about supporting and leading students in obtaining their Duke of Edinburgh awards. In her 28-year involvement in the programme she has overseen 150 students complete their Gold award, which she stated has been a career highlight.

Ian Moreton, headteacher at Great Wyrley Academy, said: "Sue has been a shining example of going above and beyond to support our students and has been a real pillar of our community during these past 39 years.

"She will be missed by all, but we wish her the very best for a long and happy retirement, it is hugely deserved."