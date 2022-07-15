Chiefs launch Walsall Connected project to fill digital service gap

Walsall Council House

The Walsall Connected project is being set up to help those excluded by lack of electronic devices or disability that makes it harder for them to access online services without help.

Walsall Council said support will be available at sites across the borough and will be provided by trained staff and volunteers based at libraries and community associations who will both assist struggling residents with tasks, such as paying bills and teach them digital skills at the same time.

The move follows calls for civic centre chiefs to reopen the First Stop Shop, in Darwall Street, which has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic struck two years ago.

Walsall's portfolio holder for customer engagement Councillor Gaz Ali said: “Walsall Connected is our way of supporting residents to develop the skills they need to access support, information and advice. Once they have had training and feel confident with accessing services and knowing where to find information and self-serve, they have the flexibility to access services at a venue local to them and or 24 hours a day, and seven days a week, from the comfort of their own home.”

“Walsall Connected is already available in the Lichfield Street Hub in Walsall town centre, however feedback from our resident’s survey in 2021 is that vulnerable and elderly residents would overwhelmingly prefer to access advice and digital support in locations closer to their own homes, to keep travelling time and transport costs down.

“We already offer free Wifi and free access to public computers in all seven of our library buildings which provide residents with safe, welcoming, accessible community spaces, to relax, learn and access digital services.

"In the coming months, the Walsall Connected project, will help to grow the levels of support in a range of local venues and help to connect residents to other people living locally.

“This offer is part of our wider response to Covid-19 where we aim to offer support in a more localised way and build resilience within our local communities.”

The council said offering online access to services was working successfully with the delivery of the government’s Energy Rebate Scheme which has already supported 85,410 borough households. So far five per cent or 4,437 customers have access help over the phone to the council, while one per cent or 1,174 have had face to face support via libraries and community associations and the remaining 94 per cent have all received payments via electronic means.

It said it was committed to supporting digitally excluded and disabled residents, but that uptake of the new digital process was clearly demonstrating that most residents wanted to access services through digital pathways.