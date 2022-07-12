The Walsall Arboretum splash pool is back up and running

With temperatures rising throughout the week families were expected to flock to the Walsall Arboretum over the weekend, however the Splash Pad had to be closed.

It was shut to allow for essential repairs, with engineers promising to have the attraction up and running as soon as possible, but no reopening date was given.

However, ahead of schools breaking up for the six-week holidays, Walsall Council confirmed the Splash Pad is indeed back in business.

The attraction always proves popular, and locals took to social media to share that it had been reopened and was very busy on Tuesday afternoon.

Set in 170 acres of parkland and gardens, Walsall Arboretum Splash Pad offers a great place to visit while the weather is good and is easily accessible by public transport.

The Splash Pad is free to enjoy along with a playground nearby, and pedalos can also be hired on the lake.