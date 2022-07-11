Hundreds of vehicles on show during Classic Motor Show held at Walsall Arboretum

Damon Sykes from Oldbury with his 1933 MG J2.

Visitors were met with perfect weather on Sunday and were treated to free face painting and a free bouncy castle for children, who entered for free.

In and amongst all the pre and post war classics were shopping stalls, food stalls and a horsebox bar which was busy all day.

Steve Prime from Bishop's Wood with his 1960 Cadillac Coupe de Ville

There was even a DJ playing 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s hits all day in the lead up to the famous ‘Decibel Duel’, where the crowd decides which motor is the loudest.

Anke Kroner, director of classic motor events limited, who organised the day, said: "The show was great.

"The weather was very kind to us, and it was a beautiful - but very hot - day.

"We had over 300 cars at the event, including local car clubs and individual exhibitors.

Walsall Classic Motor Show at Walsall Arboretum

"Our award for oldest classic was a three-way tie for the first time ever - all three of the cars were 1932 models, so they will receive an award each.

"Best club stand was won by the Black Country Cruisers, who support all our shows in the Midlands, and Best in Show was won by an absolutely stunning Morris Marina.

In attendance locally were Damon Sykes from Oldbury in his 1933 MG J2, Steve Prime from Stafford in his 1960 Cadillac Coupe de Ville and Richard from Walsall in his 1970 VW Beetle convertible.

Anke added: "We had free face painting and a free bouncy castle for the kids, plus free entry for children, because this is such a great, family focused event, that we wanted to make sure we supported that with all activities included.

"People browsed the shopping stalls, had some food and sat in the shade, admired the cars, gathered round the arena for the competitions and our lovely horsebox bar was busy all day - our ice cream van left very happy too.