Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting fence in Walsall

By James Vukmirovic

A motorcyclist needed hospital treatment after hitting a fence on a Walsall road.

Station Road, Walsall. Photo: Google.
The rider, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital with head injuries after hitting a fence on Station Road at around 9.45pm on Friday.

West Midlands Police said it believed that the rider was in a group of around five other motorcyclists and his bike was removed from the scene before officers arrived at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a motorbike rider hit a fence in Station Road, Walsall at about 9.45pm on Friday.

"Officers found the rider, in his 20s, was being treated by paramedics for head injuries which are not believed to be serious.

"He was taken to hospital for further checks.

"We understand the rider had been with a group of about five men riding bikes and that his bike was removed from the scene before we arrived.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting log 3997 of 9 July."









