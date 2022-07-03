Walsall woman becomes first female president of Midlands Counties Chess Union

Eunice Dolan only started playing the game in 2009 and set up Bloxwich Chess Academy.
She said: "The MCCU has been going for 125 years and I am the first female president.
"The MCCU is over 11 counties and if the prices of petrol comes down I will be visiting competitions and events all over the Midlands."
Eunice, who does not want to reveal her age, said: "Chess is brilliant for young and old people, chess is a game and people make friends through chess."
Eunice is also treasurer of the Cannock and District Chess League.
She added: "Chess is great, if you win that's wonderful, if you draw well that's great too, and if you lose then that's OK, you learn more when you lose.
"We even play blindfold chess with the children, which is great fun."
Walsall North Eddie Hughes congratulated Eunice on becoming the first female president of the MCCU.