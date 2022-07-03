Walsall woman becomes first female president of Midlands Counties Chess Union

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 02/07/22.Queen of Chess! ..Eunice Dolan from Bloxwich Junior Chess Academy and Club based at Ryecroft Community Hub, Walsall, has been named as the 1st Lady President of the Midland Counties Chess Union, the region responsible for 11 Counties. It was founded in 1897, and Eunice is the first female to hold the position in it's 125 year history. She is pictured with councillor Izzy Hussain and MP Eddie Hughes..

Eunice Dolan only started playing the game in 2009 and set up Bloxwich Chess Academy.

She said: "The MCCU has been going for 125 years and I am the first female president.

"The MCCU is over 11 counties and if the prices of petrol comes down I will be visiting competitions and events all over the Midlands."

Eunice, who does not want to reveal her age, said: "Chess is brilliant for young and old people, chess is a game and people make friends through chess."

Eunice is also treasurer of the Cannock and District Chess League.

She added: "Chess is great, if you win that's wonderful, if you draw well that's great too, and if you lose then that's OK, you learn more when you lose.

"We even play blindfold chess with the children, which is great fun."