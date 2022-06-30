Walsall Cricket Club's girls team secures sponsorship

Amish Dudhia, chairman of sponsorship, girls team coach Nick Bryres with members of the team

The deal will cover kit, equipment and cover coaching costs throughout the 2022 season.

Making history, the girls’ team is the first to turn out for the highly-celebrated Walsall Cricket Club (WCC) since it was founded in 1812.

Having played their first competitive matches together last year, they hope to build on their experience this season and progress through the girls’ cricket league.

The Chairman of Cricket at WCC, Mr Naveen Kapur, said: "This is the culmination of two years’ worth of work from the whole team and more specifically the Junior Committee and is part of the long-term development of female cricket at Walsall Cricket Club.

"There isn't enough provision and awareness for girls’ cricket, it's very underplayed and underfunded and until now, most girls in our community just haven’t had the opportunity to experience cricket.

"Historically we would have a couple of girls who would come along to training but there wasn’t a specific training group for them. So, we decided to bring our own daughters along and it snowballed from there. Our aim is for the female teams to keep on growing until we see as many girls playing cricket as boys."

Kapur is now contacting other clubs across the Black Country and Staffordshire to organise more matches and competitions over the summer.

Amish Dudhia, chairman of sponsorship at Walsall Cricket Club said: “We are absolutely delighted that Cameron Homes has chosen to sponsor our girls’ team. Not only are they supporting cricket, they are giving women’s sport a real boost in the area.

“I am so proud of how this team has developed and this funding will really make a difference to the quality and quantity of coaching we are able to provide them with this year.”

