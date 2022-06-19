M6 delays warning as carriageway to close for nine nights for repairs

The M6 Southbound carriageway between Junctions 10 and 9 will be closed for nine nights. Photo: Google.

The M6 southbound carriageway between Junction 10 at Walsall and Junction 9 at Wednesbury will be closed each night between Monday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 29, from 9pm-6am.

It will allow work to be done to repair the deteriorating carriageway, renew the road markings and replace the road studs along the section of motorway.

West Midlands Roads says there will be delays to travel times and has encouraged motorists to plan ahead.

