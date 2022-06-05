Crowds flock to Cultures of Walsall Festival at park

The spectacular carnival saw councillors join community groups to showcase live music, dance and food representing numerous ethnic groups.
These included performers and residents originally from Poland, Iraq, Africa and India.
Attractions included Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band, Caldmore Carnival Procession, circus workshops, sports at the festival which was also a nod to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Performances included Polish band FRKS, Gabbidon Acoustic, Kurdish group Daholl, Muhu from Ukraine and Irish band Good Traditions.
The show which has grown from strength to strength since its launch is organised by Caldmore Village Festival committee.
"This year as never before we have an amazing line up of music from all over the world on our festival stage, as well as some great sounds we also have the visually spectacular Circus Raj," the group said.