Routine eye test helps save 70-year-old's life as she spots stroke

Julie Bradshaw, a former teacher, started to experience a strange loss of vision at the bottom of her eye, which prompted her to book her routine sight test which was due.

Opticians advised she should consider an appointment at Specsavers, due to the store having specialist equipment that could take a better look at the back of her eyes.

Julie, of Walsall, said: “On reflection there were other tell-tale signs that all wasn’t as it should be with my health.

“I’d got a bad headache that morning and headaches are things I seldom have and I also realised the vision in the bottom corner of my left eye wasn’t right. During the night I had woken up with a pain in my arm which I thought at the time might have been caused by me lying on it.

“I did feel a bit grotty, but carried on with my usual routine and thought nothing more of it really.”

Julie made an appointment at Specsavers in Walsall where resident optometrist Laura Phillips carried out a full eye examination.

Laura said: “The field test result revealed Julie was suffering from quadrantanopia - a loss of vision in a quarter of her visual field. The OCT confirmed my concerns around a possible lesion behind Julie’s eyes so I made an immediate hospital referral.”

Laura told Julie she needed to go to New Cross Hospital A&E right away and doctors confirmed she had suffered a stroke.

One of Julie’s friends went with her to the hospital, where she underwent various tests as well as a CT scan.

Doctors confirmed she had suffered from a stroke. “It was such a shock,” says Julie.

Julie was then admitted to a stroke ward, where they carried out further assessments including an angiogram which revealed she had a narrowing of the veins in her heart, which would have caused the stroke.

“My mother died from this condition, but was unaware of it until it was too late,” added Julie. “I’d urge anyone with a vision niggle to make sure they get advice – it might not just be a new pair of specs you need.

“I’m just grateful that it’s now been picked up and I’m receiving the treatment I need to manage it.

With the appropriate medication prescribed and regular check-ups in the diary, Julie was discharged from hospital and is now recuperating at home.

Justine Page, store director at Specsavers Walsall, said: “Cases like this, although not common, do demonstrate the importance of seeing your optician regularly