M6 Junction 10 to shut all weekend as 50-year-old bridge is demolished

The demolition is the latest stage of the £78 million transformation of the Walsall junction and drivers have been told to expect delays.

Junction 10 will be closed all weekend to enable the removal of the bridge to be carried out safely.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The two existing bridges which carry traffic over the motorway are being replaced by new, wider structures which will double the number of traffic lanes around the junction from two to four.

"The new bridges have been constructed next to the existing ones, which are around 50 years old, to enable traffic to switch over to the new structures when completed and minimise the impact of the work on road users and local communities."

The spokesman added: "The south bridge at Junction 10 of the M6 in Walsall is to be demolished this weekend, between 8pm Friday and 6am Monday. The north bridge is expected to be removed later this month."

There will be an ‘up and over’ diversion for traffic which will leave the motorway at Junction 10, travel over the roundabout and then re-join the M6 on the other side. The closures will take place from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

Heavy congestion is expected over the weekend and drivers are advised to take alternative routes if possible or allow extra time for journeys.

National Highways and Walsall Council, supported by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, are funding the £78 million upgrade of the junction with contractor John Sisk and Son is carrying out the work.