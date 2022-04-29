Litter-picking butcher out at 5am every day before work to clean up neighbourhood

Simon is pictured receiving his folding litter picker and Handi Cart from Stacey Lovering of Helping hands.

Simon Betteridge, the owner of Betteridge Butchers in Bentley in Walsall was awarded Hero of the Month on the UK Litter Picking Group’s Facebook group for March.

This site is run by Helping Hands, which provides litter picking equipment across the whole of the UK.

Simon was nominated by one of Walsall Council’s volunteer coordinators in recognition of his continued enthusiasm and commitment for cleaning up the area he trades in.

Dave Brown, director of Place and Environment at Walsall Council said: "Simon goes out every morning around 5am and litter picks the area outside his shop, but also the wider local area too.

"Simon was the first business to pledge to the council’s litter charter.

"By pledging, Simon has committed to keeping his shop frontage clean, tidy and litter free.

"Simon has also helped the council to promote the litter charter, for example in an interview with BBC WM host Elise Evans where he told listeners why litter picking is important to him and encouraged other businesses to pledge as well."

For being awarded Litter Hero of the month, Simon has been given a folding litter picker and a Handi Cart to assist him with his litter picking, which were donated by Helping Hands.

Dave said: "Hats off to you Simon for what you’re doing for the community.

"Congratulations also for having a top class food hygiene rating."

Helping Hands said: “Congratulations to Simon, who won our Hero of the month award for March.

"We celebrate this award to recognise all of the extremely hard work community members are doing behind the scenes.