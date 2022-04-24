Notification Settings

M6 northbound crash near Walsall results in two-mile tailback

By Deborah HardimanWalsallPublished:

Drivers are facing delays of around 30 minutes on the M6 and the M54 this evening after a crash.

The smash which resulted in a two-mile tailback happened on the northbound carriageway between M6 junction 10 at Walsall and junction 10A at Essington and the M54 at about 6pm.

In a Twitter post National Highways said: "Traffic is being held on the #M6 northbound between J10 and J10A near #Walsall following a road traffic collision.

"Emergency services are responding at the scene. There are currently 2 miles of congestion on the approach to the incident."

Deborah Hardiman

