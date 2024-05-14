Call 999 if you know where this missing 16-year-old Walsall boy is - police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has released an image of 16-year-old Hasnain, who has been reported missing from his Walsall home.

The force said he is 5ft 6in tall with a slim build and black hair and beard and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, a hoodie and black Nike trainers.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us find Hasnain?

"The 16-year-old is missing from his Walsall home and we’re concerned for him.

"Hasnain is 5ft 6in tall of slim build with black hair and beard.

"He was last seen wearing a wearing a grey tracksuit, hoodie and black Nike trainers.

"If you’ve any information on his whereabouts please call 999 and quote PID 439490."