Call 999 if you know where this missing 16-year-old Walsall boy is - police

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

By James Vukmirovic
Published
Last updated

West Midlands Police has released an image of 16-year-old Hasnain, who has been reported missing from his Walsall home.

The force said he is 5ft 6in tall with a slim build and black hair and beard and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, a hoodie and black Nike trainers.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us find Hasnain?

"The 16-year-old is missing from his Walsall home and we’re concerned for him.

"Hasnain is 5ft 6in tall of slim build with black hair and beard.

"He was last seen wearing a wearing a grey tracksuit, hoodie and black Nike trainers.

"If you’ve any information on his whereabouts please call 999 and quote PID 439490."

