Call 999 if you know where this missing 16-year-old Walsall boy is - police
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.
West Midlands Police has released an image of 16-year-old Hasnain, who has been reported missing from his Walsall home.
The force said he is 5ft 6in tall with a slim build and black hair and beard and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, a hoodie and black Nike trainers.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us find Hasnain?
"The 16-year-old is missing from his Walsall home and we’re concerned for him.
"If you’ve any information on his whereabouts please call 999 and quote PID 439490."