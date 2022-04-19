Notification Settings

CCTV to be reviewed after graves cleared at crematorium

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished:

A councillor has promised CCTV will be checked to find out who removed cherished ornaments from graves at Streetly Crematorium and dumped them by a bin.

The pile of ornaments and pictures dumped near a bin
Relatives with loved ones buried at the crematorium were outraged when ornaments, photographs and even ashes were put in a pile.

Councillor Suky Sharma told the Express and Star: "I am disgusted by this. People's loved ones are in the crematorium and they do not need this type of upset.

"I will be asking for CCTV footage to be reviewed on Tuesday to find out who did this, we have to get to the bottom of this to ensure it never happens again."

The silver pot of ashes thrown on a walkway

A sign was put up in the crematorium explaining the measurements of what could be allowed on a gravestone, however plot owners were not warned when ornaments would be removed.

One relative of a loved one who had been cremated at Streetly Crematorium saw a post on Facebook showing the pile of rubbish and rushed to the crematorium on Thursday evening.

He said: "I jumped over the fence and could not believe the silver pot with ashes in was on the walkway, if I had not gone down we would have lost her ashes forever. All the family are very upset about this."

As the incident happened just before the Easter Bank Holiday families were unable to find out why their loved ones graves and memorials had been disturbed.

Relatives who do not live near the crematorium were left not knowing whether their loved ones graves had ornaments or pictures removed.

Walsall Council has been contacted for a comment concerning Streetly Crematorium.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

