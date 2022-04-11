Poundland donates 500 Easter eggs to Walsall FC to be distributed to children

Swifty and Poundhound

The generous donation was made by West Midlands based company Poundland, who have contributed significantly to the club over recent months, with donations to a Christmas toy appeal and food bank initiatives.

Eggs will be distributed during an upcoming open training session on April 14 and at soccer school sessions over the course of the Easter holiday.

Adam Davy, community director at Walsall FC Community Programme, said: "We are delighted to link with Poundland, this Easter, and have the opportunity to take part in helping to distribute their donation of 500 Easter Eggs.

"As ever, we are running the ever-popular Soccer Schools over the holiday and I am sure that all of the children taking part will appreciate some extra chocolate this Easter.

"This includes the HAF kids that have accessed the activity through the link with Walsall Council.

"We will also distribute the eggs to other participants on schemes in the run up to Easter including activities taking place on Good Friday.

"I would like to thank Poundland for their support and look forward to working with them even more, over the coming months, to further support the wider community."

Roy Whalley, director at Walsall FC, has also praised Poundland for their continued support.

He said: "Poundland are one of our key commercial partners through their Stand Sponsorship and long-term advertising on the Midpoint M6 sign.

"We should also acknowledge an extra dimension to the support we receive from them through their active participation in the local community.

"The Poundland Charity Foundation have already supplied a large consignment of Christmas toys earlier this season and now they have donated 500 Easter Eggs for distribution amongst our young supporters.

"This is a lovely gesture, at a time when there is not much good news about, that will put a smile on the faces of these youngsters.