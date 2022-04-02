More than £1 million secured by Walsall Council to tackle fuel poverty

A total of £1,251,900 funding has been secured

A total of £1,251,900 funding from BEIS (Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) has been secured as as part of a national funding pot of £67 million aimed at increasing energy efficiency to install insulation and clean heating.

This first round of funding forms part of the government’s Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) scheme and is being given to local authorities across England to improve up to 4,300 low-income, off-gas grid households which are reliant on alternatives such as electric storage heaters, bottled gas and oil to heat their homes.

Grants will pay for energy efficiency measures such as wall and roof insulation as well as new low-carbon heating systems, thermostats and room heating controls, expected to be delivered before the end of March 2023.

Mark England, project officer at Walsall Council said: "We are very pleased to secure this funding for residents in the borough that need it most.

"The money will help people who are most vulnerable to fuel poverty, who are on low incomes and living in off gas grid privately-owned homes – both rented and owner-occupied – with upgrades helping to reduce their bills and make their homes warmer.

"Not only will it help financially but will also support and make a real difference to long term health and wellbeing. If you are interested please get in touch with us by e-mail at energyefficiency@walsall.gov.uk."