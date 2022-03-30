Drivers warned to expect delays on M6 due to junction ten changes on Friday

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD-04/11/20.Pic showing busy M6 motorway near junction 10, the day before lockdown..

As part of the transformation of the busy Walsall junction, resurfacing work will be taking place along the A454 Wolverhampton Road on the westbound approach to junction 10, between Tempus Drive and the motorway roundabout.

A contraflow will be in place, to the east of junction 10, from 10pm on Friday to 6am, Thursday April 7. The contraflow transfers traffic from its usual side to share the other half of the carriageway with traffic moving in the opposite direction.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The work is likely to cause significant delays for traffic travelling west on the Wolverhampton Road towards the junction and drivers are urged to use alternative routes if possible, such as Pleck Road towards junction 9, and to allow additional time for journeys.

"While the contraflow is in place, the Wolverhampton Road westbound will be closed between Tempus Drive and junction 10 overnight, between 10pm and 5am. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place. The two eastbound lanes will remain open overnight."

The spokesman added: "Two new bridges are being installed at junction 10 which will double the lanes of traffic around the roundabout from two to four. The increased capacity will tackle heavy congestion at the bottleneck junction.

"The new bridges will replace the existing two-lane bridges which have been in place for around 50 years."

National Highways and Walsall Council, supported by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, have joined forces to fund the upgrade. Contractor John Sisk and Son is carrying out the work.