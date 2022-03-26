Vaccine site in Saddlers Centre to move from former TJ Hughes unit to new location

The vaccine centre in Walsall

The Saddlers Vaccination Centre was launched in March last year to help with the drive to ensure people in the area received their first, second and booster jabs.

Now it has been announced the site will relocate to the former Walsall Urgent Care Centre, still in the shopping centre in Bridgeman Street, from April 1.

Dr Masood Ahmed, chief medical officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Across the Black Country and West Birmingham, huge efforts have been made to ensure we can get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible and it remains crucial that we offer a range of sites for vaccination.

"A big thank you to everyone who has visited us at the Saddlers Centre for their vaccination over the last 12 months. We’re looking forward to offering the same great service at our new home just a short walk away and will continue to offer booked appointments. We’d also like to extend our thanks to the Saddlers Centre and Walsall Council who are working so hard behind the scenes to make sure this move goes as smoothly as possible.

"It’s really important to remember that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and we still have lots of vulnerable people in our communities. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and your family and I would encourage anyone due a dose to come and pay us a visit at our new site as soon as possible."

Appointments made through the national booking system will be available at the new site between 10am and 6pm, seven days a week.

Steve Wheaton, director of operations – vaccination, added: "Visitors to the relocated centre can still be sure of a warm welcome, whether they’re coming for their booster vaccination or having their first or second jabs.