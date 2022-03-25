Black Country employment programme celebrates 10th anniversary with jobs expo

Over the past 10 years, the programme has helped more than 2000 people into jobs

Launched in March 2012 to tackle youth unemployment, Walsall Works began by providing wage subsidies to employers creating new apprentices, resulting in 692 new starts.

Over the past 10 years, the programme has helped more than 2,000 people into jobs and provided employability skills to 4,700 people.

Walsall Works is supported and funded by Walsall Council and a number of partner organisations including whg, Walsall College, DWP and Public Health.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: "Walsall Works is a testament to what can be achieved when a local authority invests in its residents.

"The support and guidance that the programme provides has been invaluable and for many, life-changing.

"The first step into work isn’t always an easy one but with the right kind of advice and direction, we’ve managed to help many find rewarding jobs.

"I’d like to thank the Walsall Works team for their dedication and commitment."

The programme supports residents at Job Clubs set up in community venues and libraries and continued to offer this support throughout lockdown by using virtual channels.

Additional grant funds were secured from the Community Renewal Fund to further expand the programme to provide paid work placements for residents aged 25 and over from deprived wards, social housing tenants and those impacted by the pandemic.

Walsall Works has staged a number of job expos at The Hub at Walsall College, with the event becoming the biggest jobs fair in the Black Country.

The Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street was in attendance at the most recent expo and said: "I congratulate Walsall Council and of course Walsall Works on this wonderful 10th anniversary milestone of their employment programme.