Driver injured as van overturns at busy Walsall junction with temporary roundabout

The incident took place at the junction of Bentley Road North and Wolverhampton Road West

Two van were involved in the collision at the junction of Bentley Road North and Wolverhampton Road West, near Junction 10 of the M6 in Walsall, at around 7am on Wednesday morning.

A grey Transit-style van involved in the incident was left on its side and the driver was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.

The driver of the white van refused treatment from medics.

There is currently a temporary roundabout in place while the works are complete

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two vehicle RTC at the junction of Bentley Road North and Wolverhampton Road West at 7.01am this morning.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients.

"The male driver of a van, which had overturned, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

The incident took place at the junction of Bentley Road North and Wolverhampton Road West

"The driver of the second vehicle did not wish to be assessed."

The busy junction of Bentley Road North and Wolverhampton Road West has previously been controlled by traffic lights but currently has a temporary roundabout in place due to roadworks.