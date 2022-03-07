Alcohol could be sold for longer alongside entertainment at Walsall bingo hall

Buzz Bingo in Walsall. Photo: Google

Buzz Holdings Limited, which runs Buzz Bingo at Jerome Retail Park on Midland Road, has applied to vary its premises licence.

The proposal will extend the sale of alcohol and regulated entertainment on Friday from Saturday, from 10am to 1am the following morning.

Late night refreshment will extended on Friday and Saturday from 11pm to 1am the following morning, with other conditions being unchanged.

The move comes after plans to convert a former Buzz Bingo hall in Wolverhampton into a storage and distribution centre was backed last year.

The site, in Bushbury Lane, shut down on July 15, 2020, as part of the 26 venues the company was forced to close due to the impact of lockdown.

Planners backed the move to turn the site, based in Bushbury, into an industrial storage unit for Essex-based real estate agents Broadside Properties.

The company was forced to close 26 bingo halls as part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal to secure the firm's long-term future.

The move affected 573 jobs, with the company saying the closure of the sites were needed to due to what it "expects will be an unsustainable operating environment for the foreseeable future".

Chris Matthews, chief executive of Buzz Bingo, said at the time: "The ongoing pandemic has had far-reaching consequences for the entire leisure and hospitality sector and an immediate and significant impact on our business.

"Following a thorough review of our options, the proposed CVA will restructure our retail portfolio to ensure we are well positioned for a return to growth, while adapting to the ongoing, challenging environment as we start to reopen the majority of our clubs."