Concerns raised over proposals which could see an electric vehicle charging point installed on Walsall roa

Dave Gough

Dave Gough, aged 72, from Birmingham Road, believes that such a move could lead to chaos with vehicle owners caught up in a queue at the charge point.

He also fears that if one is installed in this location that it could create safety issues with leads stretching across the pavement.

Dave is also annoyed by the proposal because of double yellow lines outside homes along Birmingham Road which mean that some householders use Jesson Road as an overspill parking area.

He is now asking local people to take part in a council consultation exercise about proposals to site about 35 charge points across the borough.

Dave said: "Where we live we cannot park if we have people visiting.

"I have a grassed area and so do not have extra parking and if visitors come or workmen we park in Jesson Road.

"Although this only affects a few people this proposal would take away an important place for parking.

"Also because this is a residential street this might lead to traffic jams with two to three cars waiting at the charge-point and also hazards for pedestrians.

"Walsall Council are asking for residents views on the possible siting of the charge-points in an online survey and I am hoping people will take part and persuade the local authority to scrap the idea of placing one in Jesson Road.

"Most people with electric cars have chargers inside their drives."

Walsall Council has gained a grant of £254,000 from the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles as part of their On-street Residential Charge-point Scheme programme.

The funding will be supported by £85,000 of match funding from the local authority in order to deliver about 35 charge-points across the borough.

Charge-points will be located in residential areas, allowing households without off-street parking to charge electric vehicles while at home.

Councillor Adrian Andrews, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: “The transition away from petrol and diesel vehicles is a key component of meeting the council's climate targets, as well as helping to improve air quality.

"The ULEV strategy also stresses the importance of transitioning the council's own fleet away from combustion engines, as well as measures to reduce the overall number of vehicles in the region and the number of miles they cover which includes encouraging more walking, cycling and use of public transport.”