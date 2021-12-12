Sports stars switch-on Walsall Manor Christmas tree lights

Ben Whittaker, Tully Kearney, Professor David Loughton CBE, and Cameron Archer at Walsall Manor

Local Team GB sporting heroes swimmer Tully Kearney and boxer Ben Whittaker joined Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s interim chief executive Professor David Loughton CBE to do the honours.

The Sister Dora Staff Choir also led a Christmas sing-a-long with the chaplaincy providing a Christmas blessing and mince pies.

Ben Malpass, winner of this year’s Trust’s Got Talent also entertained with a special seasonal song.

Professor Loughton said: “After another challenging 12 months for our communities it is my absolute pleasure to be able to welcome such inspirational sporting heroes to Walsall’s Christmas lights switch on.

“We feel so honoured to have such a line-up of great talent here – all of whom have not only made us proud of their sporting achievements but also their willingness to spread some cheer to others today.