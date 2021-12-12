Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sports stars switch-on Walsall Manor Christmas tree lights

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallPublished:

It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas at Walsall Manor Hospital after a hat-trick of young sporting heroes teamed up to switch-on its tree lights.

Ben Whittaker, Tully Kearney, Professor David Loughton CBE, and Cameron Archer at Walsall Manor
Ben Whittaker, Tully Kearney, Professor David Loughton CBE, and Cameron Archer at Walsall Manor

Local Team GB sporting heroes swimmer Tully Kearney and boxer Ben Whittaker joined Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s interim chief executive Professor David Loughton CBE to do the honours.

The Sister Dora Staff Choir also led a Christmas sing-a-long with the chaplaincy providing a Christmas blessing and mince pies.

Ben Malpass, winner of this year’s Trust’s Got Talent also entertained with a special seasonal song.

Professor Loughton said: “After another challenging 12 months for our communities it is my absolute pleasure to be able to welcome such inspirational sporting heroes to Walsall’s Christmas lights switch on.

“We feel so honoured to have such a line-up of great talent here – all of whom have not only made us proud of their sporting achievements but also their willingness to spread some cheer to others today.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our staff, our patients, and their families a happy Christmas and a healthy new year while sending my thoughts to those who will find this Christmas a difficult time.”

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News