Walsall pupils wear pyjamas to school for Children in Need

David Okolonji, aged 9, Roxie King, aged 11, Seth Pyne, aged 6, and Malachi Shawa, aged 9, with school council lead Jill Stott enjoy their pyjama day for Children in Need at Landywood Primary School, Great Wyrley

For they were invited to swap their usual uniform and day wear for night clothes as part of a Pudsey and Pyjama Day aimed at raising funds for Children in Need.

The school, which is normally a sea of royal blue looked quite different as pupils arrived for class wearing pyjamas featuring an array of different colours and designs.

School Council members, aged from six to 11-years-old, decided to stage the event which on the day raised more than £380 for the BBC Children in Need charity.

The charity aims to help ensure every child in the UK is safe, happy, secure and has the opportunities they need to reach their potential.

Roxie King, head of the School Council, said: "Fundraising for good causes is an important part of our job.

"Children in Need supports lots of good causes which help people live happy lives. We had lots of great ideas for fundraising activities but the pyjama day was a clear winner.”

Jill Stott, who co-ordinates the School Council, said: “Our children are really passionate about helping Children in Need and as a school we Are delighted to be in a position to be able to raise funds in a fun way in support of this wonderful cause.

"The event has enabled us to have great conversations with our pupils about some of the issues facing the UK’s children and young people today and how the work of Children in Need and their associated charities provide much needed support.”

Landywood Primary caters for 415 children, aged from two to 11-years-old, and has been graded as "good" in all areas by Ofsted inspectors.

Headteacher Andrew Clewer said that the school, which has extensive grounds incorporating forests, fields and various outdoor learning areas, had a creative curriculum tailored to meet the needs of children and the community..

