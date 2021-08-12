Public praised for helping woman in 80s seriously injured in Walsall bus shelter crash

The collision between the two buses left a woman with serious injuries and the bus shelter destroyed. Photo: Snapper SK

The woman remains in a critical condition in hospital, following the incident at a bus terminus in Bradford Street, in Walsall, at around 1pm on Tuesday, August 10.

Police clarified the woman was in her 80s, having previously stated she was in her 90s.

It is understood the woman had been sitting with another woman, also in her 80s, on a bench in the bus shelter when a bus collided with it.

A number of members of the public tried to lift up the damaged shelter – while others looked after the woman until emergency crews arrived.

The second woman, who suffered only minor injuries, was checked over before being allowed home to continue her recovery.

The bus driver, aged in his 50s, remained at the scene and has been spoken to by West Midlands Police officers as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I would like to thank all those who so kindly tried to help following this shocking incident.

"The family of the woman are being supported by our specialist officers as we work to establish exactly what happened.

"We continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry so that we can fully understand exactly what happened but I would ask anyone who was at the scene and has not yet spoken to us to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 1911-100821.