Kind-hearted girl, 8, running 50 laps for charity

Ava Matthews

Ava Matthews, aged eight, from Walsall, is raising money for National Autism Society.

Her stepbrother and stepsister, Penelope, three, and Harry, two, are in the process of being diagnosed with autism.

So far, the Busill Jones Primary School pupil has raised more than £350. She will be taking part in the event on June 12.

Her stepfather Joshua Bowker, 26, said: "We are really proud of her. It started off, because she is in brownies, and it is one of the challenges.

"She really wanted to take it as far as she could. She has got us to put it on the Facebook, share it out as much as we can.

"She has always wanted to make a difference and tried her best.

"She has raised over £350. Her target was £250 but because she has smashed through that, she wants to raise as much as she can now.

"My youngest two children are in the process if being diagnosed with autism so it is a cause very close to all of our hearts.

"It is a charity close to home and she is well aware of it. Our two younger children, she sees what sort of help they need and she appreciates that there are charities out there that do offer assistance."

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting her fundraising page on Facebook.

The event itself will be broadcast live on the social media platform when it takes place on June 13, her mother Kelly said.

The charity they are helping, called National Autism Society, is the UK's largest that helps people on their autistic spectrum and their families.