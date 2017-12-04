Elaborate Walsall Christmas light display back for 11th year

This year it is so elaborate - featuring more than 5,500 individual bulbs - that it took the professional boxer 11 days to put in place outside his home in Bagnall Street, Leamore.

Throughout December he can be found dressed as Santa with his six-year-old son, Thomas, donning his own elf outfit.

Visitors, of which there were around 2,000 last year, are greeted with Christmas cards and sweets.

Mr Groves, aged 48, said: "I do love Christmas. When I was a kid my mom and dad always took me to see Santa. I just want to create happy memories for kids.

"I get teenagers coming back who first came as young kids and they still come now. It is nice that they still remember and they bring their younger brothers and sisters now.

"The biggest achievement for me is just seen smiles on their faces. It makes me feel good."

The lights will be up until December 26 and are currently on daily from 5pm until around 8.30pm.